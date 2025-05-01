Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Filtration & Evaporation
Filtration & Evaporation
Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the main principle behind evaporation in separating a soluble solid from a liquid?
A
The boiling point of the solvent allows it to vaporize, leaving the solid behind.
B
The solubility of the solid increases with temperature.
C
The freezing point of the solvent allows it to solidify, leaving the solid behind.
D
The melting point of the solid allows it to dissolve completely.
