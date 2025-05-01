Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Filtration & Evaporation
Filtration & Evaporation
What is the primary purpose of filtration in analytical chemistry?
A
To dissolve a solid in a liquid.
B
To separate an insoluble solid from a liquid.
C
To measure the boiling point of a liquid.
D
To increase the solubility of a solid.
