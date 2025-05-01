Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Filtration & Evaporation
Problem 1
2. Tools of the Trade / Filtration & Evaporation / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which factor is most critical in deciding between filtration and evaporation for separating a mixture?
A
The volume of the liquid.
B
The density of the solid.
C
The solubility of the solid in the liquid.
D
The color of the solid.
