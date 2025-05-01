Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Filtration & Evaporation
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Filtration & Evaporation
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
2. Tools of the Trade / Filtration & Evaporation / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which separation technique would be more effective for a mixture containing both soluble and insoluble solids?
A
Filtration alone.
B
Evaporation alone.
C
Neither technique is effective.
D
A combination of filtration followed by evaporation.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer