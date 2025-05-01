Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Fundamentals of Electrolysis
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Fundamentals of Electrolysis / Problem 2
Problem 2
How is electrical current related to charge and time?
A
Current is the charge per unit time (I = q/t).
B
Current is the time per unit charge (I = t/q).
C
Current is the product of charge and time (I = q*t).
D
Current is the difference between charge and time (I = q-t).
