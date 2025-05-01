Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Fundamentals of Electrolysis
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Fundamentals of Electrolysis / Problem 4
Why do electrolysis processes require external energy?
A
Because they involve the separation of mixtures.
B
Because they measure the concentration of ions.
C
Because they are non-spontaneous and do not occur naturally.
D
Because they are spontaneous and occur naturally.
