Fundamentals of Electrolysis
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Fundamentals of Electrolysis / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which factors contribute to making the cell potential more negative in electrolysis?
A
Spontaneity, exothermicity, and endothermicity.
B
Temperature, pressure, and volume.
C
Ohmic potential, overpotential, and concentration polarization.
D
pH, solubility, and reactivity.
