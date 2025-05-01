Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Fundamentals of Electrolysis
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Fundamentals of Electrolysis / Problem 1
What is electrolysis?
A
A technique for measuring the pH of a solution.
B
A spontaneous chemical reaction that occurs naturally.
C
A process that uses electrical current to produce chemical changes.
D
A method of separating mixtures using heat.
