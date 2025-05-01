Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Isoelectric and Isoionic pH / Problem 2
Problem 2
Calculate the isoelectric point of a diprotic acid with pK
a1
= 3.5 and pK
a2
= 5.5.
A
3.0
B
4.5
C
5.0
D
4.0
