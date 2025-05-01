Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Isoelectric and Isoionic pH / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the isoelectric point of a molecule?
A
The pH at which a molecule is fully protonated.
B
The pH at which a molecule is most soluble in water.
C
The pH at which a molecule is fully deprotonated.
D
The pH at which a molecule carries no net electric charge.
