Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Isoelectric and Isoionic pH / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given the pK
a
values of histidine as 1.8, 6.0, and 9.2, calculate its isoelectric point.
A
7.6
B
8.0
C
6.5
D
5.0
AI tutor
0
Show Answer