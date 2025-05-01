Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Isoelectric and Isoionic pH / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does the charge of an amino acid change when the pH is below its isoelectric point?
A
It remains neutral.
B
It becomes negatively charged.
C
It becomes more hydrophobic.
D
It becomes positively charged.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer