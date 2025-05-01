Skip to main content
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Isoelectric and Isoionic pH / Problem 4
What is the significance of the isoelectric point in protein purification?
A
Proteins can be separated based on their isoelectric points using techniques like isoelectric focusing.
B
Proteins are least soluble at their isoelectric points.
C
Proteins are most stable at their isoelectric points.
D
Proteins dissolve completely at their isoelectric points.
