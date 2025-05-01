Skip to main content
Metal Chelate Complexes
11. EDTA Titrations / Metal Chelate Complexes / Problem 4
How does EDTA function as a polydentate ligand in metal chelation?
It increases the solubility of metal ions in water.
It uses multiple donor atoms to form stable complexes with metal ions.
It reduces the oxidation state of metal ions.
It forms hydrogen bonds with metal ions to stabilize the complex.
