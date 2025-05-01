Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Metal Chelate Complexes
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Metal Chelate Complexes
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
11. EDTA Titrations / Metal Chelate Complexes / Problem 5
Problem 5
In a titration involving a metal-ligand complex, what is the primary role of the ligand?
A
To act as a catalyst for the reaction.
B
To bind to the metal ion and form a stable complex.
C
To decrease the solubility of the metal ion.
D
To increase the acidity of the solution.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer