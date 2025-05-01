Skip to main content
Metal Chelate Complexes
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
11. EDTA Titrations / Metal Chelate Complexes / Problem 1
What is a ligand in the context of metal chelate complexes?
A
A Lewis base that donates a lone pair to a central metal cation.
B
A Lewis acid that accepts a lone pair from a central metal cation.
C
A neutral molecule that neither donates nor accepts electrons.
D
A metal ion that forms a complex with other ions.
