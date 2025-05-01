Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Metal Chelate Complexes
11. EDTA Titrations / Metal Chelate Complexes / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following is a monodentate ligand?
A
Ammonia (NH
3
)
B
Ethylenediamine
C
EDTA
D
Oxalate
