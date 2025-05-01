Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Metal Chelate Complexes
Metal Chelate Complexes
11. EDTA Titrations / Metal Chelate Complexes / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does the chelate effect contribute to the stability of metal-ligand complexes?
A
By decreasing the number of bonds formed with the metal ion.
B
By reducing the overall charge of the complex.
C
By increasing the solubility of the complex in water.
D
By forming cyclic structures that increase stability.
