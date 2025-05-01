Skip to main content
Precision and Accuracy
Precision and Accuracy
3. Experimental Error / Precision and Accuracy / Problem 5
Problem 5
An experiment consistently yields results that are precise but not accurate. Which of the following improvements could enhance accuracy?
A
Increase the number of trials.
B
Use a more precise measurement technique.
C
Calibrate the measuring instruments.
D
Record data more meticulously.
