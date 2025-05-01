Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Precision and Accuracy
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Precision and Accuracy
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
3. Experimental Error / Precision and Accuracy / Problem 2
Problem 2
What does accuracy refer to in analytical chemistry?
A
Accuracy is the precision of a measurement.
B
Accuracy is the ability to measure without any error.
C
Accuracy refers to the closeness of a measurement to the true value.
D
Accuracy refers to the reproducibility of a set of measurements.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer