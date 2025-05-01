Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Precision and Accuracy
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Precision and Accuracy
3. Experimental Error / Precision and Accuracy / Problem 3
Problem 3
Using the dartboard analogy, which scenario represents high precision but low accuracy?
A
Darts are scattered all over the board.
B
Darts are clustered together but far from the bullseye.
C
Darts are all hitting the bullseye.
D
Darts are evenly spaced around the bullseye.
