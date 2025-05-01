Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Precision and Accuracy
Precision and Accuracy
3. Experimental Error / Precision and Accuracy / Problem 4
Problem 4
How can standard deviation be used to assess the precision of a set of measurements?
A
Standard deviation measures accuracy, not precision.
B
A high standard deviation indicates high precision.
C
Standard deviation is unrelated to precision.
D
A low standard deviation indicates high precision.
