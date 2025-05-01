Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Precision and Accuracy
Precision and Accuracy
3. Experimental Error / Precision and Accuracy / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the definition of precision in the context of analytical chemistry?
A
Precision refers to the reproducibility of a set of measurements.
B
Precision refers to the closeness of a measurement to the true value.
C
Precision is the ability to measure without any error.
D
Precision is the accuracy of a measurement.
