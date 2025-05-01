Analytical Chemistry
What is experimental error in the context of analytical chemistry?
A student measures the mass of a sample multiple times and gets varying results: 5.01g, 5.03g, 4.98g, and 5.00g. What type of error is most likely affecting these measurements?
A spectrophotometer consistently reads absorbance values 0.02 units higher than expected. What should be done to correct this systematic error?
What is a common method for identifying systematic errors in an experiment?
In a series of titrations, a chemist observes varying endpoint volumes. How should the chemist address this indeterminate error?