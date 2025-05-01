Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Types of Errors
Types of Errors
Problem 5
In a series of titrations, a chemist observes varying endpoint volumes. How should the chemist address this indeterminate error?
A
By performing more trials and averaging the results to account for variability.
B
By adjusting the concentration of the titrant to match expected values.
C
By using a different indicator to achieve a sharper endpoint.
D
By recalibrating the burette to ensure consistent delivery.
