Analytical Chemistry
Types of Errors
Types of Errors / Problem 2
A student measures the mass of a sample multiple times and gets varying results: 5.01g, 5.03g, 4.98g, and 5.00g. What type of error is most likely affecting these measurements?
A
Human error due to incorrect reading of the scale.
B
Indeterminate error due to random fluctuations.
C
Systematic error due to a calibration issue.
D
Instrumental error due to a faulty scale.
