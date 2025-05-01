Problem L2.1
The second meiotic division is very similar to mitosis. How would you explain the differences between the first meiotic division and mitosis?
Problem L2.2
Sustentacular cells in the testes are nicknamed 'nurse cells.' Explain why the nickname is appropriate.
Problem L2.3
How might the female orgasm increase the chance for fertilization to occur?
Problem L2.4
Explain why oral contraceptives, which artificially raise levels of estrogens and progesterone, prevent pregnancy.
Problem L3.1
Mr. Hassan has recently started getting up during the night to urinate and has also noticed that he is having trouble emptying his bladder. He has made a doctor's appointment, but his wife has already told him that the doctor will want to check his prostate. Do you think his wife is correct? Explain your answer.
Problem L3.2
A professional male athlete has been taking a synthetic testosterone supplement for several months. He and his wife have been trying to have a baby, with no success, and have decided to begin treatment for infertility. Before testing the man's sperm count, the doctor discovers that the man's LH level is very low. Why do you think his LH level is low? Would the low LH level affect sperm production?
Problem L3.3
Fabiola, a 17-year-old college student, suffers from an eating disorder. Her percentage of body fat has dropped to 14%. Her menstrual cycles were irregular, and now they have stopped altogether. Why do you think this has happened? Could the lack of menstrual periods be beneficial in this situation? Explain.
Problem L3.4
A 60-year-old man has been taking an herbal medication for impotence. Recently, he has been having periods of dizziness when he is exercising and has started to check his blood pressure, which drops after he takes the medication. Why do you think a medication that prevents impotence also affects blood pressure? (Connects to Chapter 18)
Problem 1
At the end of meiosis, each cell has ________ chromosomes and they are genetically ________ from the original cell.
Problem 2
Match the specific phase of meiosis with the correct description.
________Prophase I
________Metaphase I
________Anaphase I
________ Telophase I
________Prophase II
________Metaphase II
________Anaphase II
________ Telophase II
a. Homologous chromosomes arrive at opposite poles.
b. Homologous chromosomes line up.
c. Chromosomes line up at the equator.
d. Independent assortment occurs.
e. Separated sister chromatids arrive at opposite poles.
f. Sister chromatids remain condensed.
g. Crossing over occurs.
h. Sister chromatids pull apart.
Problem 3a
Mark the following statements about spermatogenesis as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. Spermatogenesis is the process of sperm cell development. It begins at puberty and ends when a man reaches approximately 45–55 years of age.
Problem 3b
Mark the following statements about spermatogenesis as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. Spermatogonia are the stem cells that begin the process of spermatogenesis and divide by mitosis.
Problem 3c
Mark the following statements about spermatogenesis as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. Primary spermatocytes undergo the first meiotic division and form two smaller diploid cells called secondary spermatocytes.
Problem 3d
Mark the following statements about spermatogenesis as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Spermiogenesis is the maturation process of sperm cells and involves changing the size and shape of the cell.
Problem 4
Which of the following structures is the site of sperm maturation?
a. Epididymis
b. Ductus deferens
c. Ejaculatory duct
d. Urethra
e. Scrotum
Problem 5
Which of the following occurs in the testes?
a. Production of gametes
b. Secretion of testosterone
c. Production of semen
d. Both a and b
e. Both b and c
Problem 6
What are the three regions of the male urethra?
Problem 8
Internally, the penis contains three cylindrical erectile bodies, the paired ________ and the ________.
Problem 10
Number the sequence of events in the hormonal regulation of male reproduction, placing a 1 by the first event, a 2 by the second, and so forth
.________ Luteinizing hormone (LH) stimulates interstitial cells to produce testosterone and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) stimulates sustentacular cells to secrete inhibin and androgen-binding protein, which keeps some of the testosterone near the spermatogenic cells.
________Testosterone and inhibin both exert negative feedback controls on the hypothalamus and anterior pituitary.
________ Androgen-binding protein binds testosterone.
________Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) stimulates the anterior pituitary to secrete FSH and LH.
________The hypothalamus releases GnRH.
Problem 11
________ is the enlargement and stiffening of the penis, which results when the tissue in the penis becomes engorged with blood, and ________ is the process by which semen is expelled from the penis.
Problem 12
Which of the following hormones is/are not produced by the ovaries?
a. Relaxin
b. Inhibin
c. Estrogens
d. Oxytocin
e. Progesterone
Problem 13
Which of the following ligaments does not attach to the ovaries?
a. Lateral cervical ligaments
b. Broad ligament
c. Ovarian ligament
d. Suspensory ligament
e. All of these attach to the ovaries
Problem 16a
Mark the following statements about oogenesis as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Oogenesis begins before a female is born and continues for the remainder of her life.
Problem 16b
Mark the following statements about oogenesis as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
About once a month after puberty begins, some primary oocytes are stimulated to continue development. Usually one will complete the first meiotic division to produce two haploid cells that are the same size.
Problem 16c
Mark the following statements about oogenesis as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The fate of all polar bodies is the same; they all degenerate and are reabsorbed by the body.
Problem 16d
Mark the following statements about oogenesis as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Only if a secondary oocyte is fertilized will it complete the second meiotic division and expel the last polar body.
Problem 17
Match the follicle stage with the correct description.
________ primordial follicle
________ Primary follicle
________ Secondary follicle
________ Vesicular follicle
________ Corpus luteum
________ Corpus albicans
a. Several layers of granulosa cells with pockets of follicular fluid surround the primary oocyte.
b. Knot of whitish scar tissue
c. Yellow glandular-looking endocrine structure
d. A single layer of squamous follicular cells surrounds the primary oocyte.
e. One or two layers of cuboidal granulosa cells surround the primary oocyte.
f. Several layers of granulosa cells surround the secondary oocyte and project into the antrum.
Problem 18
Number the sequence of events in the hormonal regulation of female reproduction, placing a 1 by the first event, and so forth.
________ Increasing levels of estrogens and inhibin exert negative feedback controls on the hypothalamus and pituitary to inhibit the release of more FSH and LH, leaving only one follicle to survive.
________ LH and FSH surge stimulates the primary oocyte of one follicle to complete meiosis to metaphase II, which triggers ovulation.
________ FSH and LH stimulate follicles to grow and secrete estrogens and inhibin.
________ Progesterone from the corpus luteum inhibits the release of gonadotropins and will continue to do this if pregnancy is achieved.
________ The hypothalamus releases GnRH.
________ A single follicle produces enough estrogens to exert positive feedback on the hypothalamus and anterior pituitary to trigger an LH surge.
________ The GnRH level rises to begin the cycle over.
.________ LH transforms the ruptured follicle into the corpus luteum, which produces progesterone and some estrogens.
________ If pregnancy does not occur, the corpus luteum degenerates into the corpus albicans and the progesterone level drops.
________ GnRH stimulates the anterior pituitary to secrete FSH and LH.
Problem 19a
Mark the following statements about the uterine cycle as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
During the proliferative phase, the endometrium prepares for the implantation of the conceptus by enlarging the endometrial glands and secreting glycogen into the uterine cavity.
Problem 19b
Mark the following statements about the uterine cycle as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
During the secretory phase, the endometrium generates a new stratum functionalis.
Ch. 26 The Reproductive System
