27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
Problem 27.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following areas in the female reproductive tract is the site of fertilization?
a. Uterus
b. Ampulla of the uterine tube
c. Vagina
d. Cervix of the uterus
e. Any of these areas are possible sites of fertilization.
