27. Reproductive System
Shared Common Features
Problem 26.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the specific phase of meiosis with the correct description.
________Prophase I
________Metaphase I
________Anaphase I
________ Telophase I
________Prophase II
________Metaphase II
________Anaphase II
________ Telophase II
a. Homologous chromosomes arrive at opposite poles.
b. Homologous chromosomes line up.
c. Chromosomes line up at the equator.
d. Independent assortment occurs.
e. Separated sister chromatids arrive at opposite poles.
f. Sister chromatids remain condensed.
g. Crossing over occurs.
h. Sister chromatids pull apart.
