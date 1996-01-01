27. Reproductive System
Mr. Hassan has recently started getting up during the night to urinate and has also noticed that he is having trouble emptying his bladder. He has made a doctor's appointment, but his wife has already told him that the doctor will want to check his prostate. Do you think his wife is correct? Explain your answer.
