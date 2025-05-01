Amerman - Human Anatomy & Physiology 2nd Edition

Back
Erin C. Amerman2nd EditionHuman Anatomy & PhysiologyISBN: 9780136873822Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
Anatomy & Physiology - Erin C. Amerman 2th Human Anatomy & Physiology - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. 1 Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology28 solutions
Ch. 2 The Chemistry of Life37 solutions
Ch. 3 The Cell58 solutions
Ch. 4 Histology45 solutions
Ch. 5 The Integumentary System39 solutions
Ch. 6 Bones and Bone Tissue36 solutions
Ch. 7 The Skeletal System38 solutions
Ch. 8 Articulations30 solutions
Ch. 9 The Muscular System36 solutions
Ch. 10 Muscle Tissue and Physiology39 solutions
Ch. 11 Introduction to the Nervous System and Nervous Tissue31 solutions
Ch. 12 The Central Nervous System41 solutions
Ch. 13 The Peripheral Nervous System35 solutions
Ch. 14 The Autonomous Nervous System and Homeostasis23 solutions
Ch. 15 The Special Senses39 solutions
Ch. 16 The Endocrine System41 solutions
Ch. 17 The Cardiovascular System I: The Heart37 solutions
Ch. 18 The Cardiovascular System II: The Blood Vessels41 solutions
Ch. 19 Blood31 solutions
Ch. 20 The Lymphatic System and Immunity45 solutions
Ch. 21 The Respiratory System47 solutions
Ch. 22 The Digestive System44 solutions
Ch. 23 Nutrition and Metabolism46 solutions
Ch. 24 The Urinary System37 solutions
Ch. 25 Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Homeostasis39 solutions
Ch. 26 The Reproductive System34 solutions
Ch. 27 Development and Heredity34 solutions