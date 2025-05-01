Problem L3.1
Mr. Bell presents with the inability to move certain muscles on one side of his face. You ask him to make various facial expressions and find that on his right side he is unable to purse his lips, pull in his cheeks, elevate his upper lip, and smirk. What muscles is Mr. Bell unable to contract?
Problem L2.1
Predict the location and function of the flexor digitorum profundus muscle based only on its name.
Problem L2.2
Explain how the diaphragm muscle is able to increase the size of the thoracic cavity even though it doesn't insert into a bone.
Problem L2.3
Why do you think that the muscles of the erector spinae and transversospinal muscle groups remain in a state of continual contraction when we are upright?
Problem L2.4
Why do the three parts of the trapezius muscle have three different actions?
Problem L2.5
Explain why strengthening the levator ani muscle may help improve bladder and bowel continence (voluntary control over urination and defecation).
Problem L2.6
The rectus femoris muscle originates from the anterior superior iliac spine and inserts into the tibial tuberosity. Predict its main actions with only this information.
Problem L3.2
Ms. Cho presents with muscle pain in the area around her anterior neck and superior chest. She explains that she has had a respiratory infection over the past 2 weeks that made it hard for her to breathe. What is likely causing her muscle soreness? (Hint: Remember that the origin and insertion of some muscles can switch and that one likely has to breathe more deeply with a respiratory infection.)
Problem L3.3
Elise is a competitive gymnast who strained muscles in her left lower limb doing a tumbling pass. She has pain with extension of her leg and inversion of her foot. Which muscles did she potentially strain?
Problem L3.4
Chris is training for his black belt in karate and is working on developing a stronger punch. Which muscles do you recommend that he strengthen to improve his punch? Explain.
Problem L3.5a
Ms. Hendrix suffered a severe hip fracture that required hip replacement surgery. After an extended recovery period, she is undergoing physical therapy to regain strength and mobility.
Which bone is involved in a hip fracture, and what part of the bone is likely to be fractured?
Problem L3.5b
Ms. Hendrix suffered a severe hip fracture that required hip replacement surgery. After an extended recovery period, she is undergoing physical therapy to regain strength and mobility.
Which muscles were likely affected by the hip replacement surgery, and to which parts of the bone do they attach?
Problem L3.5c
Ms. Hendrix suffered a severe hip fracture that required hip replacement surgery. After an extended recovery period, she is undergoing physical therapy to regain strength and mobility.
Which actions could Ms. Hendrix perform to strengthen these muscles?
Problem 1
Which type of muscle fascicle pattern has an appearance similar to a feather?
a. Fusiform
b. Triangular
c. Pennate
d. Parallel
Problem 2
If 'adductor' is part of the name of a muscle, what does that tell you about the muscle?
a. It is a wide muscle.
b. It is a long muscle.
c. It raises a body part.
d. It pulls a body part toward the midline.
Problem 3
Match the term with its description:
_____Brevis
_____Digitorum
_____Hallucis
_____Rectus
_____Flexor
_____Pronator
a. Related to the fingers/toes
b. Straight
c. Short
d. Decreases the angle between bones
e. Turns palm down
f. Related to the hallux (great toe)
Problem 4
The action of the biceps brachii muscle on the hinge joint of the elbow is an example of which kind of lever system?
a. First class
b. Second class
c. Third class
d. Fourth class
Problem 5
Which function is being fulfilled by a muscle that holds a bone steady during movement?
a. Antagonist
b. Synergist
c. Supinator
d. Fixator
Problem 6a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If the statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The main action of the zygomaticus major and minor muscles is to pull the corners of the mouth up to produce smiling.
Problem 6b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If the statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The orbicularis oris muscle is located around the eye.
Problem 6c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If the statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The temporalis and occipitalis muscles are attached to each other by the epicranial aponeurosis.
Problem 6d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If the statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The buccinator muscle pulls the cheeks in, producing sucking movements.
Problem 7
Which eye muscle passes through the trochlea and turns the eye inferiorly and laterally?
a. Lateral rectus muscle
b. Inferior rectus muscle
c. Inferior oblique muscle
d. Superior oblique muscle
Problem 8
The thick, bandlike muscle of mastication that covers much of the ramus of the mandible is the:
a. masseter muscle.
b. temporalis muscle.
c. lateral pterygoid muscle.
d. risorius muscle.
Problem 9
Which of the erector spinae muscles is most lateral to the vertebral column?
a. Spinalis muscle
b. Iliocostalis muscle
c. Semispinalis muscle
d. Longissimus muscle
Problem 9.1a
Mr. Bell presents with the inability to move certain muscles on one side of his face. You ask him to make various facial expressions and find that on his right side he is unable to purse his lips, pull in his cheeks, elevate his upper lip, and smirk. What muscles is Mr. Bell unable to contract?
Problem 10
Which of the following muscle groups is considered muscles of inspiration?
a. External intercostal muscles
b. Internal intercostal muscles
c. External oblique muscles
d. Internal oblique muscles
Problem 11
Match the muscle with its main action:
_____Sternocleidomastoid muscle
_____Transversus abdominis muscle
_____Internal oblique muscle
_____Rectus abdominis muscle
_____Splenius capitis muscle
_____Quadratus lumborum muscle.
a. Laterally flexes the trunk
b. Flexes the trunk
c. Compresses the abdominal cavity
d. Extends the vertebral column
e. Flexes the head
f. Extends the head
Problem 12
Which of the following is not a muscle of the rotator cuff?
a. Teres major muscle
b. Teres minor muscle
c. Subscapularis muscle
d. Infraspinatus muscle
e. Supraspinatus muscle
Problem 13a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If the statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The pectoralis major and coracobrachialis muscles are antagonists.
Ch. 9 The Muscular System
Back