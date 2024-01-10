10. Muscles
Muscle Naming
Problem 9.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the term with its description:
_____Brevis
_____Digitorum
_____Hallucis
_____Rectus
_____Flexor
_____Pronatora.
a. Related to the fingers/toes
b. Straightc.
c. Short
d.Decreases the angle between bones
e. Turns palm down
f. Related to the hallux (great toe)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
11
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos