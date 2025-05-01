Problem L2.1a
Explain how the structure of each of the following joint types follows its function.
Fibrous joint
Problem L2.1b
Explain how the structure of each of the following joint types follows its function.
Cartilaginous joint
Problem L3.2
Lauren has hurt her knee playing soccer. She explains that during the match, someone tackled her, hitting her on the lateral side of her knee. You notice during your examination that she has excessive range of motion in her knee; specifically, you are able to hyperextend her knee and anteriorly displace her tibia on her femur. Her tibia also displaces laterally on her femur. What has likely happened to her knee? Explain.
Problem L3.3
When articular cartilage is damaged, often fibrocartilage forms instead of new hyaline cartilage. Does fibrocartilage have the same properties as hyaline cartilage? Is it likely to provide the same type of surface as hyaline cartilage? Explain. (Connects to Chapter 4)
Problem L2.1c
Explain how the structure of each of the following joint types follows its function.
Synovial joint
Problem L2.2
The primary action of the biceps brachii muscle of the anterior arm is to flex the forearm at the elbow. However, when this muscle is inflamed, pain is felt in the shoulder. Explain this finding.
Problem L2.3
Some individuals have an abnormally small and shallow glenoid labrum. How would this affect the stability of the shoulder joint?
Problem L3.1
Some health practitioners claim that the cranial bones are moveable and that they are able to move these bones to treat a variety of conditions. Is this likely to be true in an adult? Why or why not?
Problem 1
Which of the following is not a function of articulations?
a. Movement
b. Blood cell formation
c. Stability
d. Providing growth in length for long bones
Problem 2
Which functional joint class includes freely moveable joints?
a. Amphiarthroses
b. Synarthroses
c. Diarthroses
d. All functional joint classes are freely movable.
Problem 3
Identify each of the following joints as synovial, fibrous, or cartilaginous.
a. Pubic symphysis______
b. Elbow joint_____
c. Epiphyseal plate_______
d. Frontal suture_________
e. Gomphosis___________
Problem 4
In general, when mobility of a joint______, its stability_______.
a. increases; increases
b. decreases; decreases
c. increases; remains unchanged
d. increases; decreases
Problem 5a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Fibrous joints are united by collagen fibers.
Problem 5b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
A syndesmosis is a type of cartilaginous joint.
Problem 5c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Cartilaginous joints are synarthroses.
Problem 5d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The joint between the two pubic bones and the intervertebral joints are examples of symphyses.
Problem 6
The articulating ends of bones of synovial joints are covered in______. The remaining internal surfaces of the joint are lined by the_____, which produces synovial fluid. The entire joint is encased by the_____, which is composed of dense, irregular collagenous connective tissue.
Problem 7
What is/are the function(s) of synovial fluid?
Problem 8
Which of the following correctly describes the function of a ligament?
a. It connects a muscle to its attachment point, such as a bone.
b. It is a fluid-filled structure that minimizes friction during movement.
c. It connects two bones to each other in a joint.
d. It surrounds a tendon and protects it in high-stress areas.
Problem 9
Bone movement at a joint is described around an invisible line known as a/an:
a. Synarthrosis
b. Axis
c. Sagittal plane
d. Amphiarthrosis
Problem 10
Match the following terms with the correct definition from the right column.
Plane joint
Saddle joint
Ball-and-socket joint
Condylar joint
Pivot joint
Hinge joint
a. Uniaxial joint in which the rounded articular surface of one bone fits into a groove of another bone and is held in place by a ligamentous ring
b. Multiaxial joint in which the spherical articular surface of one bone fits into a cup or socket of another bone
c. Nonaxial joint in which two flat surfaces glide over each other
d. Uniaxial joint in which the convex articular surface of one bone fits into a concave articular depression
e. Biaxial joint in which the oval, convex articulating surface of one bone fits into the shallow depression of another bone
f. Biaxial joint in which each articular surface has both convex and concave regions
Problem 11
Define each of the following movements or movement pairs.
a. Flexion and extension
b. Adduction and abduction
c. Rotation
d. Circumduction
e. Dorsiflexion and plantarflexion
f. Elevation and depression
Problem 12a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The knee and the elbow are multiaxial joints.
Problem 12b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The elbow joint consists of two separate articulations.
Problem 12c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The patella is encased within the tendon of the quadriceps femoris muscle group.
Problem 12d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The shoulder joint is stabilized by the medial and lateral menisci.
Problem 12e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The hip joint is less stable than the shoulder joint, but it allows more motion.
Problem 13
Which of the following best describes the function of the anterior cruciate ligament?
a. It prevents posterior displacement of the tibia on the femur.
b. It prevents the tibia from moving too far laterally on the femur.
c. It prevents anterior displacement of the tibia on the femur and hyperextension.
d. It improves the fit between the femur and the tibia.
Problem 14
The structure that stabilizes the shoulder joint is known as the:
a. Rotator cuff.
b. Radial collateral ligament.
c. Posterior cruciate ligament.
d. Fibular collateral ligament.
Problem 15
Which factors contribute to the stability of the hip joint?
