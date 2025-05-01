Problem 9

Match the following nerves with the structures they innervate.





____Phrenic nerve

____Median nerve

____Femoral nerve

____Tibial nerve

____Radial nerve

____Intercostal nerves

____Common fibular nerve

____Musculocutaneous nerve





a. Motor to the triceps brachii muscle and muscles in the forearm that extend the hand; sensory from the posterior hand

b. Motor to the muscles in the anterior arm that flex the forearm; sensory from skin over the lateral forearm

c. Motor to the muscles in the anterior and lateral leg that evert and dorsiflex the foot; sensory from the skin of the anteroinferior leg

d. Motor to the diaphragm muscle

e. Motor to the muscles in the anterior thigh extend the knee; sensory from the skin over the anterior thigh and leg

f. Motor to the hamstring muscles that extend the thigh and flex the leg, muscles of the leg that plantarflex the foot, and muscles of the foot; sensory from the skin over the posterior and lateral leg and foot

g. Motor to the muscles between the ribs and the abdominal muscles; sensory from the skin over the abdomen

h. Motor to the muscles in the forearm that flex the hand, certain intrinsic hand muscles; sensory from the skin of the anterior hand