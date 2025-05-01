Problem L2.1
Devise a series of physical examination tests that assess the function of each of the cranial nerves.
Problem L2.2
Predict what might happen if nociceptors were rapidly adapting instead of slowly adapting receptors. Would this change be beneficial or potentially harmful?
Problem L2.3
Explain why you lose both motor and sensory function of a part of your body when a spinal nerve is numbed with anesthetic agents.
Problem L3.1
Complaining of muscle weakness, Delia goes to the doctor. Devise a series of physical examination tests that would help to determine if her problem involves upper or lower motor neurons.
Problem L3.4
Maria is a 3-year-old who has been diagnosed with CIPA, or congenital insensitivity to pain with anhidrosis. This disease results from a genetic mutation that causes essentially all general sensory neurons to not function properly. What types of sensations will Maria be unable to detect (be specific)? Predict what problems she might face from her condition.
Problem L3.5
Another feature of CIPA is anhidrosis, or the inability to sweat. Explain why Maria's inability to produce sweat could potentially be life-threatening.
Problem L3.2
Ramin presents for evaluation after a severe shoulder injury during which his entire brachial plexus suffered damage. What effects would you expect Ramin to have from this injury?
Problem L3.3
When Mr. Dinh goes to the emergency department with pain in the area along the midline of the diaphragm, he worries he is having a heart attack. Could the pain be related to his heart? Could it be related to any other organ(s)? Explain.
Problem 1a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The somatic sensory division of the PNS detects sensory stimuli from the organs in the thoracic and abdominopelvic cavities.
Problem 1b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. The somatic motor division of the PNS consists of lower motor neurons that directly innervate skeletal muscle fibers.
Problem 1c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The visceral motor division is also known as the autonomic nervous system and maintains homeostasis of many physiological variables.
Problem 1d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. The term nerve is the equivalent of the term neuron.
Problem 1e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. There are 31 pairs of spinal nerves and 12 pairs of cranial nerves.
Problem 2
A spinal nerve divides into a(n)_____ that serves the anterior side of the body and the limbs and a(n)_____that serves the posterior side of the body.
Problem 3a
Define each of the following terms in your own words, using 20 or fewer words.
a. Peripheral nerve
Problem 3b
Define each of the following terms in your own words, using 20 or fewer words.
b. Nerve plexus
Problem 3c
Define each of the following terms in your own words, using 20 or fewer words.
c. Posterior root ganglion
Problem 4
First, write the Roman numeral that corresponds to each named cranial nerve (after the abbreviation CN). Second, match the cranial nerve with its correct function from the column on the right.
CN____
______Vestibulocochlear nerve
CN____
______Trigeminal nerve
CN____
_______Hypoglossal nerve
CN____
_______Abducens nerve
CN____
_______Vagus nerve
CN____
_______Olfactory nerve
CN____
_______Accessory nerve
CN____
_______Oculomotor nerve
CN____
_______Facial nerve
CN____
_______Optic nerve
CN____
_______Glossopharyngeal nerve
CN____
_______Trochlear nerve
a. Motor to the lateral rectus muscle
b. Motor to the muscles of facial expression; lacrimation; salivation; taste to the anterior two-thirds of the tongue
c. Sense of smell
d. Motor to the muscles for swallowing; salivation; taste to the posterior one-third of the tongue; somatic sensation from the throat
e. Senses of hearing and equilibrium
f. Motor to the superior oblique muscle
g. Motor to the tongue
h. Motor to the sternocleidomastoid and trapezius muscles
i. Sense of vision
j. Motor to muscles of swallowing and speaking; parasympathetic innervation to thoracic and abdominal viscera; sense of taste from the throat
k. Sensory to the face; motor to the muscles of mastication
l. Motor to four of six extrinsic eye muscles; constricts the pupil; changes the shape of the lens; opens the eyelid
Problem 5
Which cranial nerves are (a) sensory only, (b) primarily motor, and (c) mixed?
Problem 6
First-order somatic sensory neurons are_____neurons whose cell bodies are located in the_____.
a. Multipolar, posterior horn
b. Pseudounipolar, posterior root ganglion
c. Bipolar, anterior horn
d. Pseudounipolar, posterior horn
Problem 7
A receptor potential:
a. Always leads to an action potential
b. Never leads to an action potential
c. Causes hyperpolarization of the neuron
d. Leads to an action potential if the stimulus is strong enough
Problem 8
Why is visceral pain often perceived as cutaneous pain?
Problem 9
Match the following nerves with the structures they innervate.
____Phrenic nerve
____Median nerve
____Femoral nerve
____Tibial nerve
____Radial nerve
____Intercostal nerves
____Common fibular nerve
____Musculocutaneous nerve
a. Motor to the triceps brachii muscle and muscles in the forearm that extend the hand; sensory from the posterior hand
b. Motor to the muscles in the anterior arm that flex the forearm; sensory from skin over the lateral forearm
c. Motor to the muscles in the anterior and lateral leg that evert and dorsiflex the foot; sensory from the skin of the anteroinferior leg
d. Motor to the diaphragm muscle
e. Motor to the muscles in the anterior thigh extend the knee; sensory from the skin over the anterior thigh and leg
f. Motor to the hamstring muscles that extend the thigh and flex the leg, muscles of the leg that plantarflex the foot, and muscles of the foot; sensory from the skin over the posterior and lateral leg and foot
g. Motor to the muscles between the ribs and the abdominal muscles; sensory from the skin over the abdomen
h. Motor to the muscles in the forearm that flex the hand, certain intrinsic hand muscles; sensory from the skin of the anterior hand
Problem 10
Tactile nerve endings, tactile corpuscles, bulbous corpuscles, and lamellated corpuscles are all types of:
a. Nociceptors
b. Mechanoreceptors
c. Photoreceptors
d. Chemoreceptors
Problem 11
Place the following sequence of events for the detection of somatic sensation in the proper order. Place a 1 by the first event, a 2 by the second event, and so on.
a. ______The central process transmits the action potential to a second-order sensory neuron in the CNS.
b. ______The action potential is transferred to the central process in the posterior root ganglion.
c. ______The stimulus triggers an action potential.
d. ______The signal is transferred to other CNS sensory neurons for eventual perception and interpretation.
e. ______The action potential is propagated along the peripheral process of the neuron.
Problem 12
How do upper and lower motor neurons differ?
Problem 13
List and describe the basic steps involved in producing movement, beginning with the upper motor neurons in the cerebral cortex.
Problem 14
The lower motor neurons that innervate contractile skeletal muscle fibers are called:
a. α-motor neurons
b. β-motor neurons
c. upper motor neurons
d. γ-motor neurons
Problem 15
______detect the degree to which a muscle is stretched, whereas______detect the force of a muscle contraction.
Problem 16
Which of the following is the correct order of events of a reflex arc?
a. Stimulus detection and delivery → motor response → integration in the CNS
b. Motor response → stimulus detection and delivery → integration in the CNS
c. Stimulus detection and delivery → integration in the CNS → delivery of motor response
d. Integration in the CNS → motor response → stimulus detection and delivery
Ch. 13 The Peripheral Nervous System
