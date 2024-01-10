13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Sensory Receptors
Problem 13.8a
A receptor potential:
a. always leads to an action potential.
b. never leads to an action potential.
c. causes hyperpolarization of the neuron.
d. leads to an action potential if the stimulus is strong enough.
