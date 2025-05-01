Problem L2.1a
Using 20 or fewer words, define each of the following terms in your own words.
a. Sympathetic nervous system
Problem L2.1b
Using 20 or fewer words, define each of the following terms in your own words.
b. Parasympathetic nervous system
Problem L2.2
You are running a race to the top of a mountain. Explain all the changes your sympathetic nervous system will initiate to maintain homeostasis as you run the race.
Problem L2.3
Describe all the changes initiated by the parasympathetic nervous system that will take place when you finish the race. How will these changes maintain homeostasis?
Problem L3.A1
Which cranial nerves would be affected by a drug that stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system? Predict potential adverse effects that one might experience.
Problem L3.A2
A patient, Dr. Young, has both asthma and high blood pressure. Her physician prescribed the drug propranolol to treat her hypertension; this drug blocks all types of β-adrenergic receptors. She also takes the drug albuterol for asthma, which activates β2 receptors on bronchial smooth muscle. Will the pairing of these two drugs cause problems for Dr. Young? Explain.
Problem L3.A3
Mr. Chevalier has been diagnosed with Horner syndrome, which is caused by dysfunction of the sympathetic neurons in the superior cervical ganglion that innervate structures of the head, face, and neck. What symptoms is Mr. Chevalier likely to face due to his disease? Explain.
Problem L3.B4
Many chemical warfare agents, such as the poisonous gas sarin, block the enzyme acetylcholinesterase in the synaptic cleft. What effects will this poison have on muscle contraction? What effects will it have on the autonomic nervous system? What symptoms would you expect to see from this poison?
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes the basic function of the autonomic nervous system?
a. Controls the somatic nervous system
b. Controls automatic functions to maintain homeostasis
c. Detects somatic sensory information
d. All of the above
Problem 2
The sympathetic nervous system is also known as the ________ division because the cell bodies of its preganglionic neurons are located in the ________ .
Problem 3
Sympathetic preganglionic neurons synapse:
a. directly on target cells.
b. on skeletal muscle fibers.
c. on sympathetic chain or collateral ganglia.
d. on vagal ganglia.
Problem 4
Differentiate between adrenergic and cholinergic receptors.
Problem 5
Which neurotransmitter(s) is/are used by sympathetic postganglionic neurons?
a. Epinephrine
b. Norepinephrine
c. Acetylcholine
d. Both a and b
e. All of the above
Problem 6
Explain what happens when sympathetic neurons stimulate the adrenal medulla. What purpose does this serve?
Problem 7
Which of the following actions would you expect when sympathetic neurons release norepinephrine onto β1 receptors?
a. Decreased sweat production
b. Constriction of blood vessels serving the digestive, urinary, and integumentary systems
c. Adjustment of the shape of the lens
d. Increase in the rate and force of contraction of the heart.
Problem 8
Mark each of the following as an effect of the sympathetic nervous system or the parasympathetic nervous system.
a. ________ Bronchodilation
b.________ Bronchoconstriction
c. ________ Constriction of pupil
d. ________ Vasoconstriction of blood vessels serving organs of digestive, urinary, and integumentary systems
e. ________ Increased metabolic rate
f. ________ Dilation of pupil
g.________ Contraction of smooth muscle of digestive tract
Problem 9a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The parasympathetic nervous system generally decreases the secretion from digestive glands.
Problem 9b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. Sympathetic stimulation increases sweat secretion.
Problem 9c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The parasympathetic nervous system releases acetylcholine onto all its synapses.
Problem 9d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. Sympathetic tone controls the resting rate of the heart.
Problem 10
________ receptors are located on parasympathetic postganglionic neurons, and________ receptors are located on parasympathetic target cells.
Problem 11
Parasympathetic ganglia are typically:
a. Located along the spinal cord
b. Located near their target cells
c. Located within the central nervous system
d. Parasympathetic neurons do not synapse in ganglia
Problem 12
Central nervous system control over the ANS is mediated by:
a. The reticular formation
b. The hypothalamus
c. The thalamus
d. Both a and b
