13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
Problem 12.14a
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is false?
a. The spinothalamic tracts are part of the anterolateral system.
b. Pain, temperature, and crude touch stimuli are carried by the anterolateral system.
c. Descending pathways from the brain and spinal cord can make the spinal cord less receptive to pain stimuli.
d. The thalamus serves as the “gateway” for entry of all special sensory stimuli into the cerebral cortex, with the exception of audition (hearing).
