d. The thalamus serves as the “gateway” for entry of all special sensory stimuli into the cerebral cortex, with the exception of audition (hearing).

c. Descending pathways from the brain and spinal cord can make the spinal cord less receptive to pain stimuli.

b. Pain, temperature, and crude touch stimuli are carried by the anterolateral system.

a. The spinothalamic tracts are part of the anterolateral system.

Which of the following statements is false?

