e. ______The action potential is propagated along the peripheral process of the neuron.

d. ______The signal is transferred to other CNS sensory neurons for eventual perception and interpretation.

c. ______The stimulus triggers an action potential.

b. ______The action potential is transferred to the central process in the posterior root ganglion.

a. ______The central process transmits the action potential to a second-order sensory neuron in the CNS.

Place the following sequence of events for the detection of somatic sensation in the proper order. Place a 1 by the first event, a 2 by the second event, and so on.

