13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors
Problem 13.4a
Maria is a 3-year-old who has been diagnosed with CIPA, or congenital insensitivity to pain with anhidrosis. This disease results from a genetic mutation that causes essentially all general sensory neurons to not function properly. What types of sensations will Maria be unable to detect (be specific)? Predict what problems she might face from her condition.
