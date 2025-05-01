Problem L2.5
Why do you have the sensation that you are still spinning immediately after stopping?
Problem L2.1
Explain what would happen to your sense of smell if there were no basal cells present in the olfactory epithelium.
Problem L2.2
In which direction would you be unable to move your right eye if your right abducens nerve were damaged?
Problem L2.4
Following a stroke, a patient lost vision in the left visual field. Name several structures in the brain that could have been damaged by the stroke to have caused this vision loss. Be specific as to right or left side.
Problem L3.1
Mr. Spencer suffers loss of taste sensation. Tests reveal that his taste buds and salivary glands are functional. What other structures might be impaired that would explain his loss of taste?
Problem L2.3
If a patient suffers visual impairment only in one eye, why must the damage be located in the visual pathway prior to the optic chiasma?
Problem L3.2
Your friend tells you that she has just been diagnosed with myopia, and she wonders if staring at her computer screen too much might have caused her problem. What do you tell her?
Problem L3.3
If severe congestion from a cold prevented your pharyngotympanic tube from opening, what could happen to your tympanic membrane? Explain your answer.
Problem L3.4
Suppose the round window in your middle ear became very stiff. What effect would this have on hearing, and why?
Problem L3.5
Mrs. Flores is a 45-year-old female who suffered a fracture of the ethmoid bone as the result of a car accident. Several days later, she complained that she couldn't taste her food very well. How is her injury related to the loss of taste sensation?
Problem L3.6
Your 60-year-old patient, Mr. Guster, has Bell's palsy, which causes dysfunction of those portions of the facial nerve that control muscles of facial expression. He is surprised when you tell him to tape the eyelids of his right eye closed at night to prevent dryness. Why might Bell's palsy cause dryness of the eye on the affected side?
Problem 1
1. Match the cell type with the correct stimulus.
_____Rod or cone
_____Hair cell in cochlea
_____Gustatory cell
_____Olfactory neuron
_____Hair cell in vestibule
a. Head movement
b. Odorant
c. Photon
d. Taste substance
e. Sound wave
Problem 2
The axons of the olfactory nerve terminate in the:
a. Olfactory epithelium
b. Olfactory bulb
c. Olfactory tract
d. Primary olfactory cortex
Problem 3
In an olfactory neuron, the binding of a(n) ______ to its membrane receptor triggers a(n) _______ potential in the axons of the ______ nerve.
Problem 4
The primary olfactory cortex is located in the:
a. Frontal lobe
b. Occipital lobe
c. Parietal lobe
d. Temporal lobe
Problem 5
Which of the following statements is true regarding gustatory cells?
a. They have microvilli that project into the taste pore.
b. There are only 10–20 gustatory cells in a typical taste bud.
c. They have a lifespan of approximately 6 months.
d. Some form synapses with neurons that give rise to the trigeminal nerve.
Problem 6
Match the taste with the chemical substance that produces it.
___Sweet
___Sour
___Salty
___Bitter
___Umami
a. Many alkaloids
b. Sucrose
c. Glutamate
d. Sodium ions
e. Hydrogen ions
Problem 7
Which of the following cranial nerves is not involved in the gustatory sense?
a. Vagus nerve (X)
b. Hypoglossal nerve (XII)
c. Facial nerve (VII)
d. Glossopharyngeal nerve (IX)
Problem 8
Tears normally flow from the lacrimal sac into the:
a. Lacrimal gland
b. Lacrimal canaliculi
c. Lacrimal puncta
d. Nasolacrimal duct
Problem 9
Which cells in the retina are depolarized in darkness?
a. Rods and cones
b. Bipolar cells
c. Retinal ganglion cells
d. All of the above
e. Only rods
Problem 10
Why can you see an object better in dim light by looking to the side of it instead of directly at it?
Problem 11a
Each of the following statements is false. Correct each statement to make it true.
Photons are absorbed by rhodopsin in retinal ganglion cells.
Problem 11b
Each of the following statements is false. Correct each statement to make it true.
Rods and cones are found in the fovea centralis.
Problem 11c
Each of the following statements is false. Correct each statement to make it true.
In the dark, rods and cones produce action potentials.
Problem 12
The axons from the nasal retina in the left eye terminate in the:
a. Right lateral geniculate nucleus
b. Left lateral geniculate nucleus
c. Right medial occipital lobe
d. Left medial occipital lobe
Problem 13a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The incus is connected to the tympanic membrane.
Problem 13b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The stapes is attached to the oval window.
Problem 13c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The auditory canal is separated from the middle ear by the round window.
Problem 13d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The cochlear duct is filled with perilymph.
Problem 13e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The semicircular ducts are connected to the utricle, and the cochlear duct is continuous with the saccule.
Ch. 15 The Special Senses
