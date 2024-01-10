15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
Problem 15.5ac
Mrs. Flores is a 45-year-old female who suffered a fracture of the ethmoid bone as the result of a car accident. Several days later, she complained that she couldn’t taste her food very well. How is her injury related to the loss of taste sensation?
