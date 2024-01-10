15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
Problem 15.4ab
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Following a stroke, a patient lost vision in the left visual field. Name several structures in the brain that could have been damaged by the stroke to have caused this vision loss. Be specific as to right or left side.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice