d. Some form synapses with neurons that give rise to the trigeminal nerve.

c. They have a lifespan of approximately 6 months.

b. There are only 10–20 gustatory cells in a typical taste bud.

a. They have microvilli that project into the taste pore.

Which of the following statements is true regarding gustatory cells?

