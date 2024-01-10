15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
Problem 10.6a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Your 60-year-old patient, Mr. Guster, has Bell’s palsy, which causes dysfunction of those portions of the facial nerve that control muscles of facial expression. He is surprised when you tell him to tape the eyelids of his right eye closed at night to prevent dryness. Why might Bell’s palsy cause dryness of the eye on the affected side?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice