Problem 1
Accessory glands that produce an oily secretion are the
a. Conjunctiva
b. Lacrimal glands
c. Tarsal glands
Problem 2
The portion of the fibrous layer that is white and opaque is the
a. Choroid
b. Cornea
c. Retina
d. Sclera
Problem 3
Which sequence best describes a normal route for the flow of tears from the eyes into the nasal cavity?
a. Lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs, nasolacrimal ducts
b. Lacrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, nasolacrimal ducts
c. Nasolacrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs
Problem 4
The phenomenon of dark adaptation is best explained by the fact that
a. Rhodopsin does not function in dim light.
b. Rhodopsin breakdown occurs slowly.
c. Rods exposed to intense light need time to generate rhodopsin.
d. Cones are stimulated to function by bright light.
Problem 5
Nearsightedness is more properly called
a. Myopia
b. Hyperopia
c. Presbyopia
d. Emmetropia
Problem 6
Of the neurons in the retina, the axons of which of these form the optic nerve?
a. Bipolar cells
b. Ganglion cells
c. Cone cells
d. Horizontal cells
Problem 7
Which reactions occur when a person looks at a distant object?
a. Pupils constrict, ciliary zonule (suspensory ligament) relaxes, lenses become less convex
b. Pupils dilate, ciliary zonule becomes taut, lenses become less convex
c. Pupils dilate, ciliary zonule becomes taut, lenses become more convex
d. Pupils constrict, ciliary zonule relaxes, lenses become more convex
Problem 8
The blind spot of the eye is
a. Where more rods than cones are found
b. Where the macula lutea is located
c. Where only cones occur
d. Where the optic nerve leaves the eye
Problem 9
Taste buds are found on the
a. Anterior part of the tongue
b. Posterior part of the tongue
c. Palate
d. All of these
Problem 10
Olfactory nerve filaments are found
a. In the optic bulbs
b. Passing through the cribriform plate of the ethmoid bone
c. In the optic tracts
d. In the olfactory cortex
Problem 12
Which of the following statements does not correctly describe the spiral organ?
a. Sounds of high frequency stimulate hair cells at the basal end.
b. The 'hairs' of the receptor cells are embedded in the tectorial membrane.
c. The basilar membrane acts as a resonator.
d. The more numerous outer hair cells are largely responsible for our perception of sound.
Problem 13
The structure that allows pressure in the middle ear to be equalized with atmospheric pressure is the
a. Pinna
b. Pharyngotympanic tube
c. Tympanic membrane
d. Oval window
Problem 14
Otoliths (ear stones) are
a. A cause of deafness
b. A type of hearing aid
c. Important in equilibrium
d. The rock-hard petrous part of the temporal bones
Problem 15
How do rods and cones differ functionally?
Problem 17
Damage to the medial recti muscles would probably affect
a. Accommodation
b. Refraction
c. Convergence
d. Pupil constriction
Problem 18
Blockage of the scleral venous sinus might result in
a. A sty
b. Glaucoma
c. Conjunctivitis
d. A cataract
Problem 19
Pitch is to frequency of sound as loudness is to
a. Quality
b. Intensity
c. Overtones
d. All of these
Problem 20
Which of the following is important in maintaining the balance of the body?
a. Visual cues
b. Semicircular canals
c. The saccule
d. Proprioceptors
e. All of these
Problem 21
Which of the following is not a possible cause of conduction deafness?
a. Impacted cerumen
b. Middle ear infection
c. Cochlear nerve degeneration
d. Otosclerosis
Problem 23
Where are the olfactory sensory neurons, and why is that site poorly suited for their job?
Problem 25
Describe the response of rhodopsin to light stimuli. What is the outcome of this cascade of events?
Problem 26
Since there are only three types of cones, how can you explain the fact that we see many more colors?
Ch. 15 The Special Senses
