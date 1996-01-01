15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
Problem 16a
Which of the following statements does not correctly describe the spiral organ? a. Sounds of high frequency stimulate hair cells at the basal end, b. the 'hairs' of the receptor cells are embedded in the tectorial membrane, c. the basilar membrane acts as a resonator, d. the more numerous outer hair cells are largely responsible for our perception of sound.
