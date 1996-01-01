15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
Problem 17
The structure that allows pressure in the middle ear to be equalized with atmospheric pressure is the a. pinna, b. pharyngotympanic tube, c. tympanic membrane, d. oval window.
