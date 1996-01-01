15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
2:49 minutes
Problem 24
Which of the following is important in maintaining the balance of the body? a. visual cues, b. semicircular canals, c. the saccule, d. proprioceptors, e. all of these.
