Anatomy & Physiology15. Special SensesEye - VisionPathway of light through the eye to the retina
Which sequence best describes a normal route for the flow of tears from the eyes into the nasal cavity? a. lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs, nasolacrimal ducts; lb. acrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, nasolacrimal ducts; c. nasolacrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs.

